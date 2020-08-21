The Public House Wins Bord na Mona Account

The Public House has picked up the creative and strategic account for Bord na Mona following a three-way pitch.

Bord na Móna is Ireland’ biggest brand in the solid fuel home heating market but is also undergoing a transition into becoming a major player in the sustainable energy market through solar and wind power.

According to Elaine Negi, brand and product marketing manager, Bord Na Móna: “What excited us about The Public House was their agency philosophy of ‘Boring Doesn’t Sell’ which comes through in all of their work. They are a strategically sharp agency with tonnes of creative bravery and we can’t wait to get started.”

Catrióna Campbell, managing director, The Public House added: “Bord Na Móna is an Irish brand that we’ve all grown up with, with iconic heartwarming comms. We’re looking forward to creating the next chapter of iconic comms as they continue to transition towards more sustainable and renewable energy.”

The latest account win for the agency follows a busy period for the agency after it took on the accounts for Barnardos, Paddy Power, The Belfast Telegraph and 48.