Foe Partners With Carat & Vodafone for Curiosity Campaign

Foe has teamed up with Carat and Vodafone to activate the mobile phone company’s new curiosity platform with the former providing a full suite of daily creative updates which explore what the nation is curious about on a daily basis.

Using localised search data, refreshed and seeded through media every day, the campaign reveals what a lot of us have been curious about in the previous 24 hours.

According to Aaron Chalke, managing director at Foe: “It is a real honour to collaborate with Vodafone Ireland and Carat on this campaign, exploring what Ireland’s curiosity has been in the previous 24 hours. By utilising our duel strengths of campaign ideation along with our production facilities to create and deliver this campaign from start to finish has resulted in a truly innovative and seamless partnership.”

Rachael Crawley, brand and communications manager, Vodafone Ireland adds: “Curiosity by its nature is ever evolving and so we wanted our media plan to represent our creative idea by following consumers on their curiosity journeys, wherever it may take them. Carat & Foe delivered the freedom to do this by providing an innovative, data driven media opportunity that allows our creative to be both flexible and entertaining while demonstrating the unlimited network message. This is an exciting media first for Vodafone, we’re delighted with the engagement so far and look forward to seeing the next level of this partnership.”

The campaign runs across social, VOD, DOOH via Kinetic and media partnership via Reach.