Rothco Rolls Out New Irish & UK Campaign for White Claw Hard Seltzer



Rothco| Accenture Interactive has launched a new campaign to launch Claw Hard Seltzer on the Irish and UK markets.

Claw Hard Seltzer is owned by Mark Anthony Brand International and it is the top hard seltzer brand in the USA. Hard seltzer is a carbonated water drink that also contains alcohol (ABV of 4.5%) and fruit flavourings. The US hard seltzer market is valued at over $2.5billion. Rothco also helped Mark Anthony Brand International launch Claw in the USA.

Due to the pandemic, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive had to readdress what would work as a launch campaign in a world confined by restricted travel and social distancing. As a result, the brand will be introduced almost exclusively online, through online video, digital display and social.

The campaign spots and social content are shot in the White Claw brand’s distinctive monochrome. In some of the films a surfer ascends from under a crystal-clear wave, whilst others focus on the waves themselves as they sparkle, break and undulate across the screen. The suite of ads echoes the brand’s ideals of ‘a wave of pure refreshment like nothing you’ve ever tasted before’.

According to Miriam Hendrick, managing partner at Rothco: “The creative thought process in this spot was driven by thoughts about what the White Claw brand represents. Having established the brand in the US, we wanted to replicate the same success here. Part of White Claw’s appeal is that it rejects standards. This drink transcends gender and is suitable for men and women alike, which is why we wanted to highlight fluidity through the spot.”

Davin Nugent, CEO at Mark Anthony Brand International, Ireland, comments: “We are delighted to be bringing White Claw Hard Seltzer to Ireland and the UK, the brand’s first markets outside of North America and to once again be partnering with Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive in the process. Making the decision to launch in these markets was an easy one as Irish and British consumers have been hugely vocal on our social media channels, demanding we bring White Claw to these shores. We look forward to building the hard seltzer category on this side of the Atlantic and to hopefully replicating the same success as has been achieved in the US.”

Other Mark Anthony Brands include Glendalough Distillery, Bearface Canadian Whiskey, MXD Cocktails, Cayman Jack and Mike’s Hard Lemonade.