IAPI Celebrates Cannes Young Lions With Special Winners Showcase Publication

The famous Croisette may be empty and the bottles of rosé will be on hold until next year but as the Cannes virtual week draws to an end , IAPI has published a special publication to celebrate the winners of its Cannes Young Lions 2020 competition.

While the winners will have to wait another year for their trip to the South of France, their winning entries are showcased in a special digital publication to coincide with Cannes this year.

This year’s Cannes Young Lions was sponsored by Choose Radio, Facebook, Sky Ireland, Core, INM, Smurfit Kappa, PRII/PRCA and Pull the Trigger. The special commemorative publication was created, designed and sponsored by IMJ/Adworld. To access the special Winners Publication click HERE

To recap, the winning teams are as follows:

Design

Rafael Ferla, Art Director, JWT Folk

Raphael Silva, Interactive Designer, JWT Folk

Film

Georgia Stevenson, Producer, BBDO Dublin

Sinead Farrelly, Producer, BBDO Dublin

Media

Jack Connolly, Account Executive, Group M

Emily Carew, Account Executive, Group M

PR

Lughan Deane, Consultant, Murray

Orna Clarke, Senior Account Executive, Murray

Print

Helen O’Higgins, Art Director, JWT Folk

Ben Fraser, Digital Strategist, Havas Dublin

Digital

Sacha Noyes, Junior Planner, Boys + Girls

Jessie DeBoe, Art Director, Boys + Girls

Young Marketers

Oisin Hayes, Marketing Communications Executive, Fáilte Ireland

Aoife Bolger, Marketing Communications Executive, Fáilte Ireland