IAPI Celebrates Cannes Young Lions With Special Winners Showcase Publication

The famous Croisette may be empty and the bottles of rosé will be on hold until next year but as the Cannes virtual week draws to an end , IAPI has published a special publication to celebrate the winners of its Cannes Young Lions 2020 competition.
While the winners will have to wait another year for their trip to the South of France, their winning entries are showcased in a special digital publication to coincide with Cannes this year.
This year’s Cannes Young Lions was sponsored by Choose Radio, Facebook, Sky Ireland, Core, INM, Smurfit Kappa, PRII/PRCA and Pull the Trigger. The special commemorative publication was created, designed and sponsored by IMJ/Adworld. To access the special Winners Publication click HERE
To recap, the winning teams are as follows:
Design
Rafael Ferla, Art Director, JWT Folk
Raphael Silva, Interactive Designer, JWT Folk
Film
Georgia Stevenson, Producer, BBDO Dublin
Sinead Farrelly, Producer, BBDO Dublin
Media
Jack Connolly, Account Executive, Group M
Emily Carew, Account Executive, Group M
PR
Lughan Deane, Consultant, Murray
Orna Clarke, Senior Account Executive, Murray
Helen O’Higgins, Art Director, JWT Folk
Ben Fraser, Digital Strategist, Havas Dublin
Digital
Sacha Noyes, Junior Planner, Boys + Girls
Jessie DeBoe, Art Director, Boys + Girls
Young Marketers
Oisin Hayes, Marketing Communications Executive, Fáilte Ireland
Aoife Bolger, Marketing Communications Executive, Fáilte Ireland