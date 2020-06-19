JWT Folk Changes Name to Folk Wunderman Thompson

The Dublin-based creative agency JWT Folk has changed its name to Folk Wunderman Thompson. The move follows the merger of the two WPP creative agencies, J Walter Thompson (JWT) with Wunderman in 2019, effectively retiring the JWT brand in the process.

JWT Folk was created when Target McConnells merged with sister agency DDFH&B in 2017. The new name for the agency does not impact on the local Irish ownership of the agency and the management team is also unaffected. The senior management team includes Abi Moran, CEO; Laura Daley, Joint Managing Director; Enda Kelly, Joint Managing Director; Karl Waters, Creative Partner, Hugh Murray, Financial Director and Gary Brown, Executive Director.

According to Abi Moran: “Impacting culture remains our north star. We believe that brands that join or shape cultural conversations are brands that influence at scale. These are the brands that hold a place in contemporary culture and cannot be copied and it is this differentiation which helps brands grow. By changing our name to Folk Wunderman Thompson, we are marrying this thinking with the strength of the new and improved global network,”

Folk Wunderman Thompson clients include Vodafone, An Post, Circle K, Irish Life, Bord Gais Energy, Brennans and Heinz. Further information on Folk Wunderman Thompson can be found at www.folkwt.ie