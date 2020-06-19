ICAD Announces First Round of Judges for 2020 Design Jury

With the deadline for entry to this year’s ICADS extended to July 24th, the judging panel for the 2020 Design Jury has been announced.

This year’s chair is Kasia Ozmin from the Dublin design agency Together We Create. She will be joined by Pablo Delcan, Delcan & Company; Colin Farmer, Unthink; Shane O’Riordan, Rothco; Emma Conway, RIchards Dee; Aoife Mooney, lecturer and typographic designer.

Further appointments to the various judging panels will be announced over the coming weeks