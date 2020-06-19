Marketing Society Appoints Four New Council Members and New Chairperson

As the Marketing Society celebrates its 50th anniversary, four new members have been elected to its council, joining chair, Deirdre Wafer who took over as chair before lockdown.

The new council members include Meabhdh Quinn, founder of marketing consultancy Pinksalmon; Carline Keogh, relationship manager with Boys+Girls; Jennifer Power, McDonalds and Laura Daley, joint MD Folk Wunderman Thompson.

Earlier this year, Deirdre Wafer took on the role of chair of the Marketing Society. She has worked for companies such as Virgin Media, Liberty Insurance, Meteor Mobile, AXA and Bank of Ireland prior to joining LinkedIn.