EVOKE.ie Survey Reveals Changing Attitudes Towards Beauty During Lockdown

With hairdressing salons on course to re-open on June 29th following a prolonged period of lockdown, the hair and beauty challenges faced by the nation since mid-March has been a topic which has been much discussed in the news and households around the country.

New research carried out by EVOKE.ie shows that more than three quarters of Irish women (76%) have embraced home grooming during lockdown with each of them giving themselves an average score of 3.1 out of 5 for their efforts. Despite this overall success, almost half (46%) have already booked an appointment at the salon for when they reopen with 61% stating that they intend to return to their pre-quarantine beauty habits when lockdown comes to a close.

To Dye For

While the majority (70%) were thankful to not have had any home grooming misfortunes, almost 1 in 5 (17%) confessed to having home hair dye and eyebrow mishaps when left to their own devices. Unsurprisingly over half (55%) missed getting their hair done during quarantine while almost one third (29%) admitted to visiting the beautician once a month pre COVID

Changing Attitudes

Some 41% indicated they will go for a more natural look post-quarantine with almost one quarter (22%) confessing to EVOKE that they will no longer attend a beautician to get their nails done post lockdown, content now to do them themselves.

Safe Hands

The survey, which sought the views of 1,200 women throughout Ireland, also noted that 48% of Irish women have said that they are not concerned about returning to a salon or a beautician confident that any guidelines in place will be adhered to while 60% would like to see a video or images of how a salon will operate before going.

According to Laura Bermingham, beauty editor of EVOKE.ie: “Our EVOKE survey goes to show how loyal Irish women have been to the professional beauty services they know and love. During lockdown, we all had to cater to our beauty needs and grooming so DIY treatments became the norm. I predict people will combine professional and at-home beauty going forward, it’s more cost-effective and saves time!”