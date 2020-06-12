Core Launches Dynamic Sports Tracking Tool

With the sporting world slowly preparing to re-open and many high profile tournaments that were postponed earlier in the year, likely to be staged in the Autumn, Core has released a new dynamic sports tracker that allows users to find out about the status of a particular event or tournament.

Called State of Play, the dynamic tool which is being updated in real-time as different sports organisations releases dates of return.

“The global sports calendar has been disrupted like never before due to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting on rightsholders, sponsors and, most importantly, fans. Core Sponsorship wanted to bring all the disparate updates together in one easy to navigate source to ensure that we could all fully enjoy the return of sports,” says Philip Greene of Core’s sports practice.

To access the Sports Tracker Click HERE