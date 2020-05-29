Jane McDaid, Luke Reaper & Mick McCaffrey to Join Next Advertising Webinar

Luke Reaper, managing director of B&A, Jane McDaid, founder of Thinkhouse and Mick McCaffrey, head of news and sport, Virgin Media Television are guests on the next Advertising Matters webinar which will take place next Wednesday, June 3rd at 1pm.

Hosted and moderated by Stuart Fogarty, the founder and CEO of Streamabout.com and Admatic, the panel will also be made up of Siobhan O’Connell, sales and marketing director of Business Plus and John McGee, publisher & editor of IMJ and Adworld.ie.

Earlier this week, the guests on the weekly webinar included Richard Bogie, managing director of News Ireland and Mark McCann, managing director of OLIVER Ireland. Previous guests have included Pat Kiely, Paul Henderson, Deirdre Waldron and Mags Nelson,

The webinar is free to attend and to register for a place click HERE