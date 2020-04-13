Tenth Man Releases Uplifting Social Video Called The Phoenix

The Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man has created a touching and emotional social video that offers some hope and an important reminder that the Covid-19 crisis will come to an end.

Called ‘The Phoenix’ it features the voice of Eva-Jane Gaffney who has featured in Irish films The Lobster and Sing Street. The script was penned by Sarah Coffey, chief copywriter with the agency.

“Social distancing is really difficult, but it’s a sacrifice we’re making for the sake of those we love, as well as those we don’t know. It’s empathy, played out on a mass scale. The Phoenix is a message of hope, joy, resilience, and appreciation to everyone who is playing their part. It’s a reminder that though we’re not there yet, one day this will be over – and how amazing that day will be,” says Coffey.

