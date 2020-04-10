DMG Media Reports Increase In Online Video Consumption

With most people working from home and consuming more media across different channels, DMG Media Ireland has reported a significant spike in online video consumption in recent weeks across all audiences.

In March alone, video views on its effectAV platform increased by over 500% month-on-month and this upward trend has continued into April, according to the publisher.

“The vast majority of this video content is entertainment based so this data supports the theory that users are seeking more entertainment content as a form of escapism while spending more time at home. It’s also no coincidence that the spike follows an increase in TV viewership of 19% year on year with adults now watching almost 3 hours of TV per day given that most of the content on the effectAV platform is TV related,” according to DMG Media.

The increase in consumer demand for more content resulted in the dmg AV team increasing daily output by over 200% across the platform. In addition to the spike in video views, it says that the number of videos being watched to completion has increased by 36% month on month showing an increase in the amount of ‘time spent viewing’ as users spend more time on the platform.

“The challenge for publishers at this time is to take necessary measures to ensure this momentum continues after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Early indications suggest that this is already becoming the case with data showing a shift towards an appetite for non-covid-19 related content as 7 of our top 10 most watched videos in the month of March were within the Entertainment and Sport categories,” says Bernard Bermingham, commercial manager Extra.ie which is published by DMG Media Ireland.

Launched by DMG Media in 2019, effectAV is a premium online video platform that specialises in amplifying TV campaigns to its 3.2 million users across its portfolio of websites MailOnline, Extra.ie, EVOKE and Rollercoaster.ie