ASAI Issues Covid-19 Warning to Advertiser Over Misleading Ads

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland has issued a reminder to advertisers not to make unsubstantiated or misleading claims about Covid-19.

The ASAI is issuing the reminder due to the fact that it has received complaints about a number of advertisements for products and services relating to Covid-19 on the grounds that they are misleading.

While the number of complaints is not significant, the ASAI considers that it is necessary to remind all advertisers of the need to advertise responsibly and to avoid claims that undermine public health advice or exploit people’s anxieties.

According to Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI: “In these unprecedented times, no advert should be irresponsible or exploit consumer fears regarding the current crisis. Advertisers are therefore advised to think twice before making any claims about how to prevent or cure Covid-19 unless the claims can be supported by robust evidence.”

“As the independent self-regulatory body committed, in the public interest, to promoting the highest standards of marketing communications in Ireland, the ASAI aims to lead the way in ensuring all marketing communications are legal, decent, honest and truthful.”