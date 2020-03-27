RTÉs ‘Create Don’t Contaminate’ Campaign Reaches 25m Social Media Users

Just 10 days after it was launched RTÉ’s campaign to stop the spread of Covid-19 has reached 25m social media users across Tik Tok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. It has also been shared on RTE channels, including a major push by RTE2FM, driving its reach further and wider.

Some familiar faces who have supported the campaign so far include Niall Horan, Maura Higgins, Greg O’Shea, Laura Whitmore, Tadhg Fleming, Kodaline , Rosie Connolly, Doireann Garrihy, Lisa Jordan, James Kavanagh , Vogue Williams, Spencer Matthews, Gavin James, Eoghan McDermot, Danny O’Donoghue and Thalia Heffernan.

The creative social media campaign, which was created by Thinkhouse, aims to address the importance of physical distancing amongst Ireland’s youth by engaging and empowering Irish celebrities and influencers with daily creative challenges over a 14 day period, inspiring fans and followers to join in.

According to Nora Torpey, head of marketing and communications, RTÉ:“10 days in and we’ve taken learnings from what works, and what could work better to ensure that we’re delivering maximum reach for this really important message, strengthening the campaign as we go. The celebrities and influencers have been so creative in how they undertake the challenge and it’s so encouraging to see the care, attention and creativity everyone is demonstrating in this user generated campaign.”

Jane McDaid, founder of Thinkhouse adds: “We continue to work intensively with the team at RTE to drive this really important message. We’re working at speed and we’re very grateful for the celebrities and influencer’s generosity of spirit, and creativity, at a time where Ireland’s young people really need to listen, and act. It’s an important message – shared in a creative way.”