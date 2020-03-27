Deadline Extended for The Direct Challenge Competition

Given the current circumstances in relation to Covid-19 and the current lock-down, An Post has relaxed some of the criteria for The Direct Challenge competition and has extended the deadline for entry.

According to An Post, the rules have been relaxed to make it easier for everyone to take part. Submissions will now be accepted digitally, so teams won’t need to enter a physical mock-up of their direct mail pieces. Instead entrants can upload their entries on the website http://thedirectchallenge.ie/ when the time comes. The deadline is now set for May 14th. The winner of the overall competition will received a trip to Cannes Lions Festival which now takes place in October.

“Now that you’re getting used to brainstorming remotely we’re looking forward to seeing your creativity come to life and to eventually getting together to celebrate the winners,” says Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI which is running the competition in association with An Post.