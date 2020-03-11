Media Awards 2020 to Be Rescheduled

After careful consideration, the organisers of the Media Awards 2020 have made the difficult decision to reschedule the event which was due to take place on Thursday 12th March. The organisers are currently working with the venue to secure an alternative date and further details will be revealed soon.

Given the growing concerns over public health and safety due to the developing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the organisers have consulted at great length with our awards partners and other key stakeholders within the industry and the broad consensus is that the Awards should be rescheduled to an alternative date.

The organisers remain committed to delivering this leading industry event, one which has become the highlight of the advertising and media calendar and, as soon as an alternative date is secured, a further announcement will be made.

The organisers of Media Awards 2020 are also grateful for the support of the key partners and the industry in general, in making this collaborative decision and look forward to welcoming all guests to the rescheduled event.