Shekelton and O’Loughlin Take Over 98FM’s Big Breakfast Show

The Communicorp-owned 98FM has announced that Rebecca Shekleton and Brendan O’Loughlin will take over the station’s Big Breakfast show from March 16th onwards.

According to the duo, who have worked together before: “This is a dream job for both of us. We get to work together every day and do we what we love: talking and listening! We have lots of exciting plans for 98FM’s Big Breakfast and we’re looking forward to waking up Dublin and joining them in their morning routine.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Rebecca and Brendan to 98FM’s Big Breakfast. No strangers to 98FM listeners, they’re both hugely passionate about what they do and I’m looking forward to the energy and entertainment they’ll bring to morning radio in Dublin,” adds Michael Brett, 98FM content director.