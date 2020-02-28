Marketing Soc Seminar to Explore the Dark and Bright Side of Marcomms

‘In a World Growing Dark the Future is Looking Bright’ is the theme of the next Marketing Society’s breakfast seminar which will explore the complexity of an ever-changing communications landscape and how brands should be navigating it in the face of increased regulations and evolving communications platforms.

The event will take place on Thursday, 12th March, at the Jameson Distillery, Bow St, Smithfield, Dublin from 7.30am – 9.30am.

Keynote speakers for the session are Aine Morris and Ronan Linehan while a panel of experts will also be on-hand to contribute to the debate.

Morris is currently the strategic brand lead for Jameson in the domestic market, where consumer centricity and delivery of excellent campaigns are key to her role. Linehan has worked in many marketing roles from brand strategy innovation and communications to his most recent role as retail activation lead with Irish Distillers.

The panel, meanwhile, includes Claire Louise Fagan, marketing science expert, Facebook; Sine Lambert, marketing manager, Jameson; Sandra Alvarez, managing director, Spark and Liz Finlay, marketing manager, PepsiCo.

According to Deirdre Wafer, chairperson of the Marketing Society of Ireland:“2020 marks a very special year for the society as we celebrate 50 years of shaping brand communications in Ireland and we have an exciting programme of events planned for the year ahead. With this in mind, our next event is sure to be a must-attend for members and indeed non-members as we explore the growing complexity of today’s communications environment with increased regulations as well as evolving communications platforms and channels.”

