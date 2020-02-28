Cannes Young Lions Winners See their Fairtrade Work on OOH

The winners of the design category in the 2019 Cannes Young Lions competition – Dylan Panetta and Ryan Kavanagh from Richards Dee- are seeing the fruits of their labour come to life on billboards throughout the country during Fairtade Fortnight.

As part of their sponsorship of this category, JCDecaux produced and launched the winning campaign on their digital roadside network, to coincide with Fairtrade Fortnight which runs from 24th February to 8th March 2020.

“We’re delighted with this advertising campaign, thanks to JCDecaux, for Fairtrade Fortnight this year. As a small Irish Charity, we could never afford it, so we feel very privileged to have been chosen as a 2019 Cannes Young Lions charity by IAPI. And, given this valuable space so that we can maximise sales of products and support farmers and workers in developing countries,” says Melanie Drea, head of marketing, Fairtrade Ireland

Fairtrade Fortnight highlights the positive impact Irish purchasing choices have made to the lives of farmers and workers in the supply chain for cocoa and coffee. Their mission continues to ensure that all farmers are paid fairly for their work and are able to earn a living income.

According to Tony O’Flanagan, marketing director JCDecaux Ireland: “JCDecaux were thrilled to be a sponsor of the Cannes Young Lions design category last year and we are really pleased to have the winning designs looking so impressive on our digital roadside network during Fairtrade Fortnight.”