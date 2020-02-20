The Public House Help Midleton Very Rare Unveil Ireland’s Oldest Whiskey Collection

Dublin creative agency The Public House have created a stunning film to support the global launch of Midleton Very Rare’s Silent Distillery Collection. The whiskey, unveiled in London this week, is the world’s oldest and most expensive Irish whiskey collection.

Irish Distillers entrusted The Public House, who were behind the creation and global launch of METHOD AND MADNESS, and tasked them with creating an emotional film to capture the importance of this landmark release.

“With a whiskey this special, we wanted a film that completely sidestepped whiskey film tropes, and unearthed something more timeless and emotive”, notes Jarrod Banadyga, Creative Director, The Public House. “This was more about bringing the theme of ‘reawakened’ to life, and helping to define what Irish luxury looks like”. The Public House worked with Motion Designer Cian McKenna to bring their vision to life, tapping into his visual artistry and unique skills set.

Laura Hanratty, Head of Prestige Whiskeys, Irish Distillers, added: “This is a truly exceptional whiskey release and The Public House have captured just how special this is, with a film that is about bringing whiskey poetry to life”.

The Public House is a strategic and creative agency in Dublin, with clients including Jameson, Paddy Power, EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum, Independent News & Media. The agency is known for its strategic rigour and creative edge that delivers for its clients, with a philosophy that ‘Boring Doesn’t Sell’.

CREDITS

Creative Director: Jarrod Banadyga

Art Director: Ciaran Doyle & Eimear O’Sullivan

Account Director: Grainne Kehoe

Business Director: Catrióna Campbell

Production Company: Cian McKenna

Sound: Jesse Solomon Clarke