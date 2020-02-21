Shortlist for TAMIs to Be Published Next Thursday

The shortlist for the TAMIs will be published next Thursday February 27th 2020 and the Award ceremony will take place on the afternoon of Thursday March 26th 2020.

The TAMIs are designed to recognise and celebrate inspired uses of TV and brilliant planning-that and the awards are about finding and recognising the most innovative and successful TV activity, whether as part of a multi-media advertising campaign or shining on its own. The Awards are here to give credit to and to recognise the brilliant uses of TV.

Entries are open to Irish campaigns only and there is a total of five categories in addition to the Grand Prix, which is chosen by the judges from the category winners and shortlists. The winner of the Grand Prix will win €100,000 worth of airtime for their brand.