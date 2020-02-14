Media Awards Shortlist to be Published on Feb 21st

Judging for the Media Awards 2020 got underway this week with the shortlist set to be published this day week, Friday February 21st on Adworld.ie.

A total of 286 entries were submitted to the Awards which will take place in the RDS, Dublin on March 12th. A panel of 35 judges, chaired by Peter McPartlin will spend the next week pouring over the entries and creating the shortlist.

Tickets for the Media Awards 2020 have already gone on sale and are expected to sell out within the next week due to capacity constraints at this year’s event. The organisers of the Awards have advised interested parties to book early to avoid disappointment. To book tickets click HERE

