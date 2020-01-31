Closing Date for TAM Ireland’s TV Planning Awards Extended

As announced at TAM Ireland’s Plannervision earlier this week, the closing date for entries to this years TAMI Awards has been extended until Friday, February 14th.

The Awards are about celebrating brilliantly effective uses of TV and recognising the people behind them.

The winner of the overall Grand Prix (which is chosen by the judges from the category winners) will receive €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand.

TAM have made the entry process as straight forward and easy as possible with a simple online entry form. Best of all – entry to the TAMIs is FREE!

The closing date for entries will be February 14th with the awards taking place on Thursday 26th March.

For more information click HERE