Bank of Ireland Unveils New Brand Identity and Launches New Mortgage Campaign

Bank of Ireland has launched a new brand identity as well as a new campaign promoting its mortgage offering.
The new brand identity marks the second phase of the bank’s “brand reinvigoration” and follows on from the 2019 launch of its “Begin” brand platform. With 75% of its customer interactions now taking place online, the bank says that its new brand identity has a contemporary, digital-first focus, while still retaining key elements of its brand origins, including the use of the chevron symbol. While blue remains the bank’s primary staple colour, it will now use a more vibrant blue in the future.
Bank of Ireland’s new mortgage campaign also launched this week. Created by Grey Consulting and Oliver, it is the first ad to feature the identity and is a full through-the-line campaign that includes TV, online video, outdoor, cinema, radio and press, along with in-branch, digital and social activity.
Called ‘Your Mortgage Should be as Personal as Your Home’ the TV ad depicts a range of different homes that reflect the different personalities of their owners.
