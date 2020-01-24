EBS Launches New Iteration of Mortgage Masters Campaign

BBDO Dublin has rolled out a new brand campaign for mortgage lender EBS.

Called Start Here the campaign takes a light-hearted look at the typical journey a first-time buyer takes and the scenarios in which they find themselves as they look to get their feet on the property ladder.

The new campaign is the latest iteration of the mortgage lender’s Mortgage Masters Campaign and the TV ads were directed by up-and-coming director Bethan Seller.

According to Aoife Hall, Head of EBS Brand: “We know from research that when it comes to getting a mortgage, first time buyers and movers are intimidated by the sheer complexity of the mortgage process and can feel anxious and stuck. Because of this, they tend to take the path of least resistance and stick to what they know – their own bank. But at EBS, we believe they can do better and our Mortgage Masters will go the extra mile to give them the best shot at getting a mortgage. Our brand position and new campaign differentiates EBS massively from the competitors, by sharing insightful and relatable customer stories, in a real and humorous way.”

Des Fitzgerald, Managing Director of EBS adds:“Our new brand campaign is raising the bar in how we reach and engage both current and potential customers. It is our biggest and most standout campaign to date, ensuring we engage customers who are trying to figure out where they need to start on their mortgage journey and guiding them through the often complex mortgage approval process.”