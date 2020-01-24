Kinetic Partners With Lucozade Ribena Suntory for Student OOH Competition

Lucozade Ribena Suntory is to partner with OOH specialist Kinetic for this year’s TU Dublin, Tallaght Out of Home Advertising competition. This is the sixth year in aa row that Kinetic Academy, Kinetic’s training arm, has teamed up with TU Dublin, Tallaght (formerly IT Tallaght) and Mindshare to challenge marketing and advertising students to devise an eye-catching and engaging Out of Home campaign.

Students from the BA in Advertising and Marketing Communications programme will be briefed to devise an Out of Home campaign for Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ireland Ltd using technology. To bring the campaign to life, students can utilise a range of different technologies including augmented reality, gaming, mobile and Dynamic Digital Out of Home (DOOH).

According to Caroline DeCourcy, insights director, Kinetic: “We are delighted to team up with TU Dublin, Tallaght in partnership with Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ireland Ltd and Mindshare. The course in TU Dublin, Tallaght provides students with a great insight into the industry, and each year the students impress the judges with their creativity and innovation. At Kinetic Academy, we recognise the importance of hands on experience industry experience and we are delighted to offer students a chance to work with Ireland’s No.1 Energy Drink Brand & one of Ireland’s leading soft drink manufacturers.”

Students will be required to conduct research into the Irish OOH market and present a detailed campaign presentation to a panel of judges consisting of TU Dublin, Tallaght staff and Kinetic, Mindshare and Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ireland Ltd brand managers.

Siobhan Drummond, senior brand manager at Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ireland Ltd added: “The team at Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ireland Ltd are delighted to be involved with the TU Dublin, Tallaght project this year. We have worked with Kinetic and Mindshare for a number of years and look forward to discovering more about integrating technology into our campaigns. We look forward to meeting the students at the judging panel later this year.”

Students will be briefed in early February and the final presentations will take place in April. Four teams of four students will take part in the competition this year.