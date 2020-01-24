Dan Hagen Joins Media Awards 2020 Judging Panel

With two weeks to go until the deadline for entries to Media Award 2020, Dan Hagen Global Head of Media Experience Development at Havas Media has joined the panel of judges.

Hagen started his career with CIA Media Network Europe, working on the Microsoft and Novartis accounts. He then spent several years launching the UK National Lottery’s interactive platforms eventually rising to Head of Strategy at Havas Media (formerly MPG).

He then went on to work with Dentsu Aegis Network as Head of Planning and then CSO at Carat UK, before moving into the Global CSO role at iProspect in September 2018.

Tickets for the event, which will be held on March 12th in the RDS, Dublin, will go on sale next week and the organisers have advised that due to capacity constraints, early booking is advisable to avoid disappointment.