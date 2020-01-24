Rothco Wins Global Account for BASF

Rothco | Accenture Interactive has won the global account for BASF, the largest chemical company in the world.

The Dublin-based agency picked up the account following a competitive pitch that included the incumbent Leagas Delaney, the London-headquartered independent agency which has managed the global account since 2017. It is understood that the account covers all globally-led digital integration and communications for the company, making it the one of the biggest account wins ever for the agency.

BASF is the world’s largest chemical manufacturer with revenues in excess of €62.6bn in 2017. The company employs over 122,000 staff in 80 different countries around the world and operates 396 production sites. Headquartered in Ludwigshafen in Germany, the company’s operations span a broad range of sectors including agriculture, plastics & rubber, nutrition, automotive, packaging, pharmaceuticals, furniture and energy.