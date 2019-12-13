JWT Folk Win Two Awards at Eurobest Festival for An Post’s Address Point

JWT Folk and An Post have won two awards at the eurobest festival of creativity for the ground-breaking Address Point initiative. This latest wins come on the back of a hugely successful six months for JWT Folk after picking up a Cannes Lion and a Clio award for the same campaign.

The eurobest awards celebrate creative excellence in European advertising and JWT Folk picked up Bronze awards in two hotly contested categories Direct and Brand Experience & Activation.

The initiative was praised in the Brand Experience & Activation category for building brand affinity for An Post by creating a permanent brand experience that reflects its purpose, is optimised for maximum impact and communicates to its audience why An Post is a brand relevant to them – to improve the lives of people living in Ireland.

In the Direct category, the initiative was lauded for speaking directly to the 10,514 homeless people across Ireland and responding with a tailor-made initiative to help meet their needs at a time of national crisis.