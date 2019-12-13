Ardmore Jumps 55 Places in The Drum’s Official Top 100 Agencies

Northern Ireland’s leading integrated communications agency, Ardmore, has made it into the UK’s Top 100 list of best-run independent agencies for 2019.

Ardmore has jumped 55 places from the 2018 list, appearing at number 26 in The Drum’s UK Top 100, beating an international hotlist of big brand agency names.

Based in Holywood, Ardmore was also in 2018 as Northern Ireland’s Media Agency of the Year at the Media Award.

Led by chief executive John Keane, who is also Chair of Worldwide Partners Inc., a global advertising and marketing network of more than 80 independent agencies, Ardmore’s clients include Stena Line, Lidl, Translink, Subway, Power NI, Phoenix Natural Gas, Dale Farm, Progressive Building Society, Woking Borough Council and National Trust. In the public sector, it also represents the Northern Ireland departments of economy, health, education and justice

Ardmore managing director Mark Irwin said recognition for its work by The Drum was an important endorsement of a wider team effort.

“Our massively improved position in The Drum’s Top 100 UK agency roster is only possible due to our amazing clients who allow us to create brilliant work together. For that work to be recognised internationally and on such an important platform is really satisfying. I’m particularly delighted for everyone in our team that their hard work and talent continues to be recognised on such a prestigious stage. Their relentless focus and dedication to achieving spectacular results for our clients is truly inspiring.”