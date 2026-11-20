The Bauer Media-owned digital audio platform has secured Finance Solutions, part of Howden, as the new sponsor of its true crime podcast Lines of Enquiry.

Hosted by former Garda John Sweetman, the podcast was recently named among Apple Podcasts’ Best of 2026 and takes an evidence-led approach to examining criminal cases.

The sponsorship will see Finance Solutions, one of Ireland’s largest mortgage brokers, use the podcast to build brand awareness and reach audiences considering their mortgage options.

Sean Davis, sales director, direct digital audio at Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said the partnership highlighted the growing appeal of true crime podcasts to advertisers.

“This partnership is a real testament to the value of the true-crime genre and the unique opportunities it presents for advertisers. Podcast audiences are highly engaged by nature, but true crime takes that engagement to another level,” he said.

Conor McGowan, managing director of Finance Solutions, said the podcast’s profile and engaged audience provided a strong platform to connect with prospective homebuyers across Ireland.