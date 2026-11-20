Javelin and Chemist Warehouse Partner with TU Dublin Students for Campaign Brief

Javelin Advertising and Chemist Warehouse Ireland have teamed up with final-year Advertising and Marketing Communications students at TU Dublin Tallaght for a six-month project aimed at building awareness of the retail brand in Ireland.

As part of their final-year marketing project, the Class of 2027 has been tasked with developing an integrated creative and media campaign to help establish Chemist Warehouse as a household name in Ireland and encourage more consumers to shop with the retailer.

The students met with the Javelin team and Matt Childs, head of marketing at Chemist Warehouse Ireland, this week for an initial briefing.

Over the coming months, they will develop a creative concept, campaign strategy, media plan and executions for 2027, including opportunities linked to new store openings.

The students will present their final recommendations to Javelin and Chemist Warehouse next May as part of their final-year examinations.

“We’re really excited to be part of this year’s project and to see how the next generation of marketers approaches our brief. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get a fresh perspective on our brand and challenge conventional thinking,” said Matt Childs.

“The enthusiasm at the initial briefing was brilliant, and we can’t wait to see the creativity, insights and ideas the students bring to the table over the next six months.”

According to Edicleia Oliveira, Lecturer in the School of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at TU Dublin, the project builds on the university’s ongoing relationship with Javelin.

“Our ongoing partnership with Javelin gives students an invaluable opportunity to work on a real business challenge with industry professionals. This year’s brief from Chemist Warehouse is particularly exciting, combining creative thinking with strategic media planning,” she said.

“The students are already eager to get stuck in, and we’re looking forward to seeing how their ideas develop between now and May.”