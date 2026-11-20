The Dublin-based creative agency Bad Goose has been appointed as the advertising and marketing agency for North East Credit Union.

With over 70,000 members and assets of nearly €500m, North East Credit Union is one of the largest in the country.

The agency has already rolled out its first campaign for the credit union, Santa’s Little Helper, which is running across outdoor, social media and cinema.

The festive campaign was developed using AI-integrated creative workflows, with the technology incorporated into the production and post-production process to deliver creative assets across multiple platforms.

The campaign was developed by the Bad Goose team, with Frank Neary responsible for the creative concept, Pat Swan overseeing creative direction and Jodie O’Boyle managing the account.

The North East Credit Union appointment adds to Bad Goose’s growing client portfolio as the agency continues to expand its integrated creative and advertising offering.