Jameson Extends Other Voices Partnership as The Tenth Man Unveils New Campaign

Jameson has extended its partnership with the successful annual cultural event Other Voices for a further three years, continuing as title sponsor of the Jameson Music Trail as the festival celebrates its 25th anniversary in Dingle.

To mark the occasion, creative agency The Tenth Man has developed a new 45-second film for Jameson Music, drawing inspiration from Native Tongue / Teanga Dhúchais, a poem by Corca Dhuibhne poet Dairena Ní Chinnéide.

The film combines the poem with footage of people associated with the festival, using a large LED screen to bring together elements of the past and present. Beginning with a reflective tone, the film builds through music, movement and performance to capture the atmosphere of Other Voices and its connection with Irish music and culture.

According to Eric Davidson, culture director at The Tenth Man, the campaign was designed to reflect the shared heritage and cultural values of Jameson and Other Voices.

“When I stumbled upon Dairena’s poem Teanga Dhúchais it wouldn’t leave my brain. It was too perfect for this campaign, one that had the task of bringing the ethereal world of Other Voices with the iconic heritage of Jameson,” he said.

“We wanted the film to have that energy, the old and new in one room. Then we built a line-up for the stage that further builds on that. Other Voices is the embodiment of the Jameson Music platform and its ethos of As Close as It Gets, because it puts you right beside the music.”

In addition to developing the campaign, The Tenth Man’s cultural strategy and curation team has curated and booked the line-up for the Jameson Music Stage, which returns to The Dingle Bridge House.

The programme features Irish acts including Sprints, Morgana, The Wran and Róisín El Cherif, alongside international artists Daniel Avery and Lambrini Girls. A further act is expected to be announced.

Seán Noonan, marketing manager at Jameson, said the renewed partnership reflects the brand’s commitment to supporting emerging musical talent and live music experiences.

“We’re proud to extend Jameson’s partnership with Other Voices for another three years and continue as title sponsor of the Jameson Music Trail. Other Voices has a unique place in Irish music, championing emerging talent and creating the kind of live music experiences that bring artists and audiences closer together,” he said.

“That shared belief in backing new music is at the heart of our partnership.”

Noonan added that Jameson was looking forward to building on its relationship with the festival and continuing to support the artists, venues and live music experiences that have become synonymous with the annual Dingle event.

The campaign was directed by Bobby Zihelo, with Eric Davidson leading the creative for The Tenth Man.

Credits

Client: Jameson

Head of Brands: Oskar Persson

Marketing Manager: Seán Noonan

Senior Brand Manager: Andrew Dunphy

Brand Manager: Léa Trippitelli

Agency: The Tenth Man

Account Director: Wes Dillon

Senior Account Manager: Niamh Fitzgerald

Creative Lead: Eric Davidson

Culture Manager: Dylan Murphy

Agency Producers: Ellen Bennett and Martha Mullane

Motion Designer: Sinéad Mitchell

Video Editor: Liam Farrell

Production

Director: Bobby Zihelo

Director of Photography: Ignas Laugalis

Production Assistant: Heidi Kivikallio

1st AC: Kyle Walsh

2nd AC: Sophie Fullam

Gaffer: Mark Soziak

Hair & Make-up: Emily-Jade Elliot

Best Boys: Alan Lynch and Hannah Hughes

Cast: Onai Tafuma, Joel Harkin, Dairena Ní Chinnéide, Victoria Chick and Kieran Devitt.