RTÉ Guide Unveils Oliver Jeffers as Cover Illustrator for Christmas Edition

With the countdown to Christmas well underway in the advertising and media industry, the RTÉ Guide has commissioned award-winning Belfast-based illustrator Oliver Jeffers to create the cover of its bumper Christmas edition, which will go on sale nationwide on Monday, December 7.

The Christmas edition of the RTÉ Guide remains one of Ireland’s best-known festive publishing traditions, offering advertisers an opportunity to reach a claimed 1.5m readers during the busy Christmas shopping period.

According to RTÉ, 71% of its Christmas readership are the main shoppers in their households, making the annual double issue an important commercial platform for brands looking to engage consumers in the run-up to Christmas.

This year’s edition will feature an original cover illustration by Oliver Jeffers, the internationally acclaimed Belfast-born artist, illustrator and children’s author whose distinctive work has earned him a global following. The cover design is being kept under wraps ahead of publication.

The bumper edition will include two weeks of television and radio listings covering December 19, 2026, to January 1, 2027, along with the publication’s popular 14-day film planner and daily television, radio and streaming recommendations.

Readers can also expect interviews with Irish and international personalities, an original short story by author Emily Hourican, and seasonal features covering food, fashion, beauty and entertainment.

The issue will also feature the annual Big GAA Quiz, giveaways and competitions, including a chance to win a stay at Dublin’s Marker Hotel.

For advertisers, the Christmas RTÉ Guide offers an extended shelf life, with readers typically keeping the publication throughout the festive fortnight as they plan their Christmas viewing and entertainment.

The publication’s combination of television listings, editorial features and seasonal content also provides a range of advertising opportunities for brands seeking visibility during one of the most commercially important periods of the year.

The Christmas RTÉ Guide goes on sale nationwide on Monday, December 7.