Ardmore Acquires London-Based ModusBPCM as Part of International Expansion

The Belfast-based Ardmore Group has acquired London communications agency ModusBPCM in a deal that will strengthen its presence in the UK market and expand its capabilities across luxury, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and specialist brand communications.

The acquisition, which sees Ardmore Group take 100% ownership of the business, marks another significant step in the group’s expansion strategy, following its investment in a Dublin creative agency Bonfire earlier this year.

As part of the deal, ModusBPCM will revert to its original name, Modus, while retaining its specialist expertise, client relationships and agency culture.

Founded in London in 1987 by Julian Vogel, Modus has built a reputation for its work across fashion, beauty, wellness, hospitality, drinks, design, arts and culture, representing brands ranging from high street names to international luxury labels.

Its services include strategic communications, media relations, talent and brand partnerships, content creation and social media.

The acquisition will provide Modus with access to Ardmore Group’s wider capabilities in creative, advertising, digital performance marketing and strategic consultancy, while giving Ardmore an established foothold in London’s specialist communications market.

According to Ardmore Group chairman and CEO John Keane, the acquisition reflects the group’s strategy of investing in specialist expertise as the marketing and communications landscape becomes increasingly complex.

“In a world where the channels to market appear to expand on a near daily basis, the importance of brands having access to the very best people – specialists not generalists – has never been more important,” he said.

“As the Ardmore Group has continued to grow, moving into new geographies and new categories, we are constantly looking for the very best talent. As soon as we met the team at Modus we knew we had found something very special indeed.

“Their deep knowledge of all major luxury categories, their track record in content creation, experiential and PR all stood out. That they share our values and ambitions was the icing.”

Keane said the acquisition would also significantly strengthen the group’s operations in London.

“Our Group has had a small London presence for a few years, but this acquisition allows us to further build the integrated offering for clients across the UK and beyond.

“Following on from our investment earlier this year in an award-winning creative agency in Dublin, and our ongoing role as a shareholder in WPI, we are committed to offering all clients across the Group the very best skills and talent to help them navigate the chaos and to unlock our connected creative thinking to grow their brands.”

The deal will also create new international opportunities for Modus through Ardmore Group’s relationship with Worldwide Partners Inc (WPI), a global network of independent marketing and communications agencies operating across 60 countries.

Ardmore Group is both a partner and shareholder in the network.

Meanwhile, Modus will maintain its longstanding relationship with New York-based BPCM, with which it has collaborated on international client business across the UK and US.

Modus founder Julian Vogel said joining Ardmore Group would allow the agency to build on its heritage while accessing new capabilities and opportunities.

“Communications is constantly evolving, and never faster than now. Modus has always evolved ahead of the market, anticipating what clients need before they know it themselves,” he said.

“In John Keane and Ardmore Group we found the perfect strategic partner: complementary services that create new opportunities for Modus’ next phase of growth, a group we can develop joint new ventures with, and like-minded, passionate people who appreciate the expertise, relationships and culture that make Modus special.”

As part of the ownership change, Modus strategic director Rosie Pierce will become managing director, overseeing the agency’s development and integration into Ardmore Group.

“Having been part of Modus for many years, I know that what makes the agency special is its people, relationships and expertise,” Pierce said.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to build on these strengths, work more closely with our new colleagues across Ardmore Group and explore what we can achieve together, while staying true to who we are.”

Vogel will remain involved with Modus in a consultancy capacity, supporting the leadership team and providing continuity for existing clients.

The transaction was originated and advised by Agency Futures, which identified Ardmore Group as a potential strategic partner, introduced the two businesses and advised Vogel through to completion. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.