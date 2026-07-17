Entries to Open for 2026 Irish Journalism Awards

Entries for the 2026 Irish Journalism Awards are now open with the submission deadline set for Wednesday, August 19.

The awards, organised in association with NewsBrands Ireland and supported by the Google News Initiative, recognise excellence across the Irish journalism industry.

Entries can be submitted through IrishJournalismAwards.ie from 2.30pm on Friday.

The awards are open to work published in print, online, video or audio by members of the Press Council of Ireland.

Entrants must work for a member of NewsBrands Ireland or for a print or digital news title that is a member of the Press Council of Ireland and has a focus on national or international news.

The awards feature 23 categories spanning reporting, writing, investigations, commentary and digital storytelling.

Among the most prestigious honours is the Journalist of the Year award, which was presented to The Irish Times journalist Sally Hayden last year in recognition of her contribution to journalism.

An independent judging panel, chaired again by former Irish Independent editor Claire Grady, will assess the entries and select the shortlisted journalists and category winners.

Ann Marie Lenihan, chief executive of NewsBrands Ireland, said the awards had become an important fixture in the Irish media industry calendar.

“The Irish Journalism Awards are now firmly established as a highlight of the Irish media industry calendar,” she said.

“They provide an important opportunity to recognise and celebrate the exceptional work of journalists across the country. In an industry where the news cycle never stops, these awards offer a moment to reflect on the remarkable journalism being produced day in and day out. They acknowledge the talent, dedication and professionalism of those who inform, investigate and tell the stories that matter most to our society.”

Claire Grady said the awards highlighted the importance of trusted and independent journalism to democracy.

“At a time when we are bombarded with information and contested narratives, journalists seek the truth, tell the real stories and explain why those stories matter,” she said. “Their achievements are worth celebrating,” she added.

Hayley Cochrane, director of news partnerships for the UK and Northern Europe at Google News Initiative, said the organisation was proud to renew its partnership with the awards.

“In an era of rapid change, the dedication, integrity and depth of Irish journalism remain absolutely vital to society,” she said.

“We are deeply committed to supporting a sustainable, innovative news ecosystem in Ireland, and I look forward to honouring the exceptional storytelling and rigorous reporting reflected in this year’s entries.”

The winners will be announced at a gala luncheon in the Round Room at Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday, November 12.