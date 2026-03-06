Core Optimisation Expands to Dublin Following Tesco Account Win

The Shannon-headquartered Core Optimisation, one of the country’s top digital agencies, has expanded its office footprint into Dublin as well as picking up Tesco Ireland’s digital account.

The agency’s new offices are located on Baggot Street and the expansion comes after it recently picked up the Tesco Ireland business. Core Optimisation will provide the retailer with a range of services, including campaign strategy and management, digital media buying, insight and analytics, paid search, social and SEO.

This marks a significant milestone for the Shannon-based company, which employs 60 people and was founded by Caroline Dunlea and David Brett in 2015. Clients include Fáilte Ireland, Tesco, Tirlán, WaterWipes, Kilkenny Design, Aryzta, Powercut Clothing, ZAGG and Imagine Broadband.

“Opening our new office at 23 Baggot Street is an important step in the evolution of Core Optimisation,” said Caroline Dunlea.

“It allows us to strengthen our footprint in Dublin, attract top-tier talent, and better support the growing needs of our national and international clients. With our data-driven and relationship-first approach, we are building long-term partnerships that deliver measurable impact for our clients. The new office coupled with winning an account of the size and scale of Tesco Ireland, in a competitive pitch process, shows just where we have evolved to as a company over the last ten years. Tesco sought an agency that consistently brings fresh, innovative ideas to the table and demonstrates the strength to challenge the status quo in an especially competitive environment and we are delighted to be the agency to deliver on that ask.”