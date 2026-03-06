Aviva Sponsors Claire Byrne’s Mid-Moring Show on Newstalk

Aviva has been announced as the title sponsor of Newstalk’s new flagship mid-morning programme The Claire Byrne Show, which airs weekdays from 09:00am – 12:00pm.

The twelve-month partnership was brokered by Media Central and Core Sponsorship and will see Aviva benefit from the combined scale of Newstalk and The Claire Byrne Show audiences.

Activity will include weekly show promos, in-programme sponsor stings, digital display advertising, weekly promotions, and co-branded presence on out of home advertising and on Newstalk.com.

“Aviva is delighted to continue our partnership with Newstalk by sponsoring the ‘The Claire Byrne Show’. Claire is one of Ireland’s most popular and respected broadcasters. We wish Claire well and look forward to deepening our connection with her listeners across the country,” said Declan O’Rourke, CEO of Aviva Insurance Ireland.

According to Ross McDonnell, sponsorship director with Media Central the sponsorship “marks an exciting chapter, and we look forward to working with the teams in Core and Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC to bring the new sponsorship to life over the next year.”

“The Claire Byrne Show provides a strong platform to connect with audiences across Ireland. Aviva Insurance has been a valued partner of Newstalk for a number of years, and it’s great to see that relationship evolve as they come on board as title sponsor of this exciting new addition to the schedule. I’m looking forward to seeing the partnership come to life,” added Barry Finan, senior client manager, Core Sponsorship.

The partnership continues Aviva’s presence in Newstalk’s mid-morning schedule, having previously sponsored The Pat Kenny Show. The time slot has delivered strong results in the most recent JNLR survey, reaching an average audience of 206,000 listeners.