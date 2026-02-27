New Research from Core Suggests AI Has Gone Mainstream

AI is now moving into the mainstream in Ireland with adoption rates now mirroring the explosive early growth of social media platforms such as Facebook, according to new research published by Core.

The study, AI Connect 2026, conducted among 2,000 adults across Ireland, shows that 18% of adults now use generative AI tools regularly, placing the technology firmly within the “Early Majority” stage of adoption.

The Core research says this represents a decisive shift from experimentation to behavioural normalisation, with AI increasingly embedded in daily work and routine life.

ChatGPT currently leads the market, with 25% of adults using it at least weekly,

closely followed by Meta AI at 24%. Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot trail behind, according to Core’s research.

Adoption is being driven primarily by 25–39-year-olds, especially those on higher incomes.

Contrary to assumptions, uptake among 18–24-year-olds remains lower,

while engagement among over-65s is minimal.

Public confidence varies significantly by context. Trust is strongest in productivity-related tasks, with 62% confident in AI assisting with learning, creativity or career guidance.

Confidence moderates in information tasks but drops sharply in human-centred areas such as health, wellbeing and companionship.

The research notes that consumers appear willing to use AI as a cognitive assistant but remain reluctant to accept it as a substitute for empathy or emotional judgement.

When looking ahead, strong support exists for automating life administration tasks.

However, enthusiasm is limited when it comes to relationships and social connection.

The research notes that everyday utility tasks such as navigation, weather updates and travel planning represent AI’s strongest growth opportunity, alongside discovery-driven behaviours like finding information and recipe inspiration.

In addition, entertainment and cultural consumption generate lower expectations of AI usefulness, despite heavy algorithmic influence across media platforms.