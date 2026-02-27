2026 IMPACT Awards – Week Two winners revealed



Outdoor does its best work when it behaves like a service, not a poster. A price point you can repeat back, a product you can buy today, a bundle you can understand in one glance. That thread runs through the second set of winners from the 2026 IMPACT Awards, drawn from our IMPACT research programme, independently conducted by Ipsos B&A, which evaluates more than a thousand campaigns each year and benchmarks performance to identify the work that genuinely cuts through on the street.

The latest winners cover Alcohol, Low and No, Food, Financial, Dining and Media, alongside our inaugural award for Best Dynamic. Across very different categories, the pattern is consistent with advertisers employing the use of a clean message hierarchy, decisive brand cues, and creative ideas that suit the real-world pace of Outdoor.

Guinness 0.0 takes the Alcohol, Low and No category, going back to back with 86% recall in Cycle 1. “My Goodness! My Guinness 0.0” borrows a classic Guinness line and makes it practical, calling out draught availability so the proposition feels immediate rather than theoretical. The heritage cues did the job too, with one respondent describing it simply as “a classic Guinness ad, but promoting 0.0.” Planned by PHD and Source out of home.

In Food, Keeling’s wins for its seasonal Irish raspberry push, recalled by 69% of Dubliners in Cycle 16. This is seasonal marketing done properly: a single, time-sensitive headline (“Irish raspberry/strawberry season is here”), a clear prompt to pick up a punnet today, and product photography that does not overcomplicate the message. At the exact moment the produce lands in store, the street becomes the reminder system. Planned by dentsu and PML.

The Financial category goes to Bank of Ireland for Current Account messaging in Cycle 9, recalled by 67%. The creative makes banking feel like a simple subscription, “all your day to day banking for just €6 a month”, and the line “Easy!” earns its place because the layout is genuinely that clear. Even the search bar prompt turns the product into an action, nudging people to look it up there and then, in the moment. Planned by OMD and PML.

McDonald’s keeps its crown in Dining with Big Arch, delivering 86% recall in Cycle 13. It is another reminder that simple, consistent broadcast messaging wins when it is built for Outdoor speed. Here, the golden arches become the product name, and one respondent nailed the shorthand: “Big Arch is a new burger playing on McDonald’s golden arches.” Planned by Zenith and Source out of home.

In Media, Sky Essential TV leads the category with 76% recall in Cycle 10, using a layout that borrows directly from streaming interfaces. The grid format does a lot of heavy lifting, showing Sky alongside the services included in the bundle, all landing on one clean price point: €18 a month for 12 months. The message is so legible it is repeatable, as one respondent put it: “Sky telly with Netflix and also discovery for just €18 for 12 months.” Planned by Starcom and Source out of home.

Finally, the inaugural Best Dynamic award goes to Dunnes Stores for a LIVEPOSTER-enabled campaign in Cycle 11 that used the weather as the brief. When the sun showed up, so did ice cream. When lunchtime came around, the messaging followed suit. Respondents described it in lived-in terms: “Summer foods at Dunnes have you covered for the barbecue and long summer days.” Planned by dentsu and PML.

Aaron Poole, Marketing Insights Manager at PML Group, said: “OOH with IMPACT is our commitment to making Outdoor a measured medium, not just a visible one. These awards reflect what that approach delivers in practice – creative that earns attention, communicates clearly, and performs under real world conditions.”

For a complete list of winners, you can visit our IMPACT Awards 2026 hub at https://pmlgroup.ie/content/impactawards2026/

WEEK 2 WINNERS

ALCOHOL, LOW AND NO

Advertiser: Diageo

Brand/Campaign: Guinness 0.0

Media: PHD, part of OMG

OOH: Source out of home

FOOD

Advertiser: Keeling’s

Brand/Campaign: Keeling’s Irish Berry Season

Media: dentsu

OOH: PML

FINANCIAL

Advertiser: Bank of Ireland

Brand/Campaign: Bank of Ireland Current Account

Media: OMD, part of OMG

OOH: PML

DINING

Advertiser: McDonald’s

Brand/Campaign: McDonald’s Big Arch

Media: Zenith, part of Core

OOH: Source out of home

MEDIA

Advertiser: Sky

Brand/Campaign: Sky Essential TV

Media: Starcom, part of Core

OOH: Source out of home

BEST DYNAMIC

Advertiser: Dunnes Stores

Brand/Campaign: Dunnes Stores Contextual Summer

Media: dentsu

OOH: PML

When the talent posts the poster

Paddy Power are currently live in Dublin Airport, and if you’ve passed through Terminal 2 lately you’ve probably had that split second where you look up at the lifts and realise the lifts are looking back. The brand’s annual Cheltenham creative takes over the space with a very airport appropriate line, “The O.G. Fast Track”, teeing up the festival dates with a big, confident nod to one of the most travelled through parts of the building.

What made this one worth a little extra attention was what happened next. Gemma Collins, who features on the creative, clocked it in the wild and posted it to her own Instagram from Dublin Airport, calling it a proud moment and leaning into the joke that the “fast track” might now be official. Dublin Airport’s account even joined the comments, and the post has already pulled in 1,400+ likes, purely off the back of the real-world placement and the humour of seeing it exactly where it belongs.

It’s a neat reminder that sometimes the best added value is the simplest kind, which is a location that makes the line work harder, and a piece of Outdoor that’s entertaining enough that the faces on it want to share it themselves. Planned by Zenith, booked with Source out of home at Dublin Airport, and doing what OOH does best when it lands, turning a media placement into a moment people share.