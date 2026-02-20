RTÉ Commercial Announces Major Expansion of Partnerships Team

RTÉ Commercial has announced a significant expansion of its Partnerships Team as part of its ambition to “deliver more innovative, cross‑platform opportunities for brands across TV, RTÉ Player, YouTube, radio, digital audio and online.

According to the broadcaster, “the strengthened structure is designed to give clients easier access to RTÉ’s rich content ecosystem and to drive stronger returns on creative and strategic brand work.”

As part of the expansion, Katherine Wolinska has been appointed commercial partnerships manager. Before joining RTÉ, she led the solutions & partnerships function at Media Central, where she worked with major Irish and global brands.

The expanded partnership team now includes Alan Swan, branded content partnerships manager. An experienced RTÉ veteran, he “brings decades of multi‑platform production experience,” and he previously led content at RTÉ 2FM and iRadio.

The partnerships team also includes Hannah Meaney, who has been appointed as partnerships account manager, having previously managed a number of high profile sponsorship and branded content activations for Virgin Media Television.

Elsewhere, Paula Kelly is the partnerships account manager, having worked as client solutions with Virgin Media Television as well as account executive with Core.

RTE has also appointed John Spain to the role of digital partnerships manager. With a strong digital and commercial background across sports, entertainment and innovation, he will lead digital‑first partnership development and 360 activations across RTÉ’s digital platforms, with a particular focus on sport. In addition Cieran McKeown, radio promotions manager, and Maria Landon, PPS executive, join the Partnerships Team to “deliver a more integrated, streamlined service across radio promotions, PPS activity and multi‑platform activations.” The last appointment made to the partnership team is Kerrie Harpur who joins following the RTÉ Internship Programme and she will play a key role in campaign delivery and day‑to‑day client support.

Commenting on the launch, Katharine Wolinska said:“This new Partnerships structure is built to help brands bring big creative ideas to life across RTÉ’s entire ecosystem. With this team in place, we can offer truly integrated solutions across video, audio and digital — rooted in the strength of RTÉ content and designed to deliver impact,” said Katherine Wolinska.

“Strengthening the Partnerships Team is a key part of RTÉ’s commercial strategy for 2026. Katharine brings proven leadership and a strong creative vision. With this team, we are better positioned than ever to collaborate with brands and agencies on dynamic, cross‑platform commercial partnerships across RTÉ,” added Gavin Deans, commercial director, RTÉ.