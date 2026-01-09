The Irish Marketing Podcast: An Epica Winner and Future Trends

The first episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast for 2026 has landed.

In today’s episode we have an interview with Damian Hanley from Forsman and Bodenfors talking about the agency’s innovative collaboration between Allianz and Spotify which recently won an Epica Award. Damian tells us the story of the idea and what it was like to work with an unusual duo, Manny and Stuart Copeland.

We also speak to Jonathan McCrea, Futureproof presenter and AI trainer and consultant par excellence about some of the upcoming technology implications for marketing and advertising in the coming year.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ Adworld and Tinpot Productions and is available on all podcasting platforms. The podcast is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.