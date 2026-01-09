MotoGP Puts jump! in Pole Position for Fan Engagement Strategy

The Dublin-headquartered innovation and strategy agency jump! has been engaged by MotoGP to develop its brand positioning and strategy with a view to growing its fanbase.

MotoGP is the premier class of international motorcycle road racing and is often described as the two-wheel equivalent of Formula 1.

Run globally by the FIM, the sport commands a huge global following, with record attendances of around 3.6 million fans across the 2025 season with individual events attracting up to 300,000 spectators, broadcast reach in more than 200 countries and an estimated 400 million-plus viewers annually. Its digital and social footprint exceeds 100 million followers worldwide, underlining MotoGP’s status as one of the world’s biggest and most internationally diverse motorsport properties.

“MotoGP’s spirit is about more than racing; it’s about raw energy, courage, and the pursuit of greatness beyond the norm,” says Kelly Brittain, MD of Global Marketing at MotoGP. “This work is about reaching people who didn’t grow up with MotoGP but are looking for something that inspires them to live boldly and embrace what makes them feel alive. We’re bringing MotoGP to more people around the world, as seen with the record crowds we enjoyed in 2025. Our work with jump! has been pivotal to this.”

“For brands and ideas to really work, they need to offer something truly irresistible,” said Paul Kelders, CEO of jump! innovation. “For us, the challenge was finding something that MotoGP’s incredible fans, friends, and family see as part of themselves, while also discovering what the next generation wants to bring into their lives. It’s about helping them explore and express who else they are.”

According to Kelders, in order to shape the strategy, jump! went trackside with MotoGP fans early in 2025 and spoke with prospective MotoGP fans to understand what today’s generation is seeking from sport – revealing a desire to defy the expected, embrace rawness, and find sports that match the intensity they crave in life. Now, jump! and MotoGP, he says, are using that to capture “the visceral, unfiltered energy that only MotoGP can create – and communicate it to a new generation of fans.”

“This isn’t about chasing trends; it’s about staying true to what makes MotoGP exceptional while opening the door to new fans,” added Natalia Walters, Innovation Director at jump!. “By tuning in to what young sports audiences want, MotoGP is positioning itself to become their next sports obsession.”

jump! is a global innovation agency that specialises in strategy, research and creativity. With teams in London and Dublin and work across 25 markets, clients include Red Bull Racing, DAZN, adidas, Heineken, Flutter Entertainment, Six Nations Rugby, Sky, Honda, PepsiCo and Tommy Hilfiger.