Ian McShare Appointed as Chairman of OMA

Ian McShane has been appointed as the chairman of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA), the representative body for the out-of-home (OOH) industry in Ireland.

McShane has played a leading role in the Irish research world for over 30 years, having worked for the likes of AGB TAM, TNS Sofres and more recently Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A) where he was managing director and chairman.

Since leaving B&A, he ha played a key role as Chair of Joint National Outdoor Research (JNOR), overseeing the development of a new all-island OOH audience measurement system funded by OMA members and working with Ipsos. This is due to launch in 2026.

As OMA brings its strategic initiatives closer together, Ian will “take on a more direct leadership role to support the industry’s growth, advocacy, and communication,” the OMA says.

“We are delighted that Ian has accepted this new role as Chairman of the OMA Board. Ian’s leadership has already had a hugely positive impact through JNOR, and his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen OMA’s voice and drive the Out of Home industry forward,” said Aoibhín Lennon, OMA Director,

” This is a pivotal time for the Out of Home industry, with continued growth and innovation shaping how advertisers connect with audiences,” McShane said.

“ I look forward to working with the OMA board, its members, and the wider industry to build on recent successes and ensure Out of Home achieves its full potential in Ireland.”