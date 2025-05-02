Media Awards Winners to Be Unveiled at Gala Event Next Week

After three intensive days of live judging with over 140 shortlist presentations involving over 80 judges, the countdown to the Media Awards 2025 is well and truly on.

The winners will be unveiled at a sold-out gala awards ceremony, MC-ed by Virgin Media Television’s Colette Fitzpatrick in the Mansion House in Dublin on May 8th.

Speaking about the entries and the judging process this year, Judging Chair Dr. Rosie Hand, Head of Advertising and Communications, School of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at TU Dublin commented: “After three intensive days of judging the shortlisted entrants for the 2025 Media Awards I was blown away by the quality of all the entries.

“In a competition such as this, by definition we have to pick winners but every single shortlisted entrant, be they agency, media owner or client can sit back today, happy in the knowledge that their work is of the highest standard,” she adds.

“The Irish media industry is in rude health producing work both for the domestic and international markets. I was particularly delighted to see the quality coming from younger women and men in the industry (many of whom are alumni of the MSc in Advertising and Creativity at TU Dublin). So, the future is bright!”

This year’s Platinum Partners for the Media Awards are Virgin Media Television and dmg media.

The Gold Partners, meanwhile are Bauer Media Ireland, Channel Factory, Mediahuis Ireland and Tesco Media

The Silver Partners include Elevate, Newsbrands Ireland, RadioCentre Ireland, TAM Ireland and TG4.

