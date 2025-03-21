Media Awards 2025 Deadline Extended to March 27

The organisers of the Media Awards 2025 have announced a deadline extension.

The new deadline for entries is now March 27 at 6pm.

The organisers have also advised entrants that their entries will only be accepted via the awards entry portal.

In addition, entry templates and an entry kit are available for download to help entrants structure their entries.

Following the entry deadline, judges will be assigned to different categories and a shortlist will be published. Live judging of this shortlist will take place between April 20 and May 1st. The Awards Ceremony will take place in the Mansion House in Dublin on May 8.

This year, the organisers have introduced a number of new categories and retired others. Chief amongst the new categories is Best Use of Irish Language which is sponsored by TG4.

According to the organisers “using the Irish language in a communication strategy can significantly enhance a brand’s connection with Irish consumers by conveying authenticity, fostering cultural pride, and potentially increasing customer loyalty, particularly among those who value the language and its preservation. This can lead to a more positive campaign perception/ engagement and potentially boost success, across all of Ireland (and not just Gaeltacht regions). ”

Campaigns must have been active in the Republic of Ireland and/or Northern Ireland between Jan 1st 2024 and March 14th 2025.

For more information visit www.mediaawards.ie