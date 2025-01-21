IAPI Appoints Siobhan Masterson as its New CEO

Siobhan Masterson has been appointed as the new CEO of IAPI.

Masterson is the former commercial and marketing director of the RDS and was previously global senior director of external affairs and communications with Kerry. She is also a former director for corporate affairs for the business and employers lobbying group Ibec and has held a number of advisory roles with government departments and semi-states down through the years.

She will take up her new role On Feb 17, replacing Charley Stoney.

“I am delighted that Siobhán has accepted the role. With over 25 years of leadership experience in corporate affairs, communications, and business representation, she brings a wealth of expertise to the position. We look forward to her leadership in shaping policy, amplifying our members’ voices, and promoting the value of Ireland’s commercial creative industry,” says Abi Moran, president of IAPI and CEO of Folk VML.

“I am delighted to be joining IAPI at such an exciting and pivotal juncture for the advertising, media and communications industry. I look forward to the opportunity to lead a professional community of businesses to make a sustainable impact for our economy and society,” says Siobhan Masterson.

Siobhán succeeds Charley Stoney, who has been the CEO of IAPI since 2018. Stoney will move to the role of CEO at the European Association of Communication Agencies (EACA) starting February 1.

Speaking of Siobhan’s appointment, outgoing CEO, Charley Stoney said, “It is so important that IAPI continues to grow and expand its’ remit into areas that future-proof the Irish industry. Siobhan is absolutely the right choice for that role and exactly whom our members need right now to further their interests. I’m delighted she is on board, and I look forward to working with her on EACA initiatives that are of benefit to the Irish market.”

IAPI is the premier representative body for the advertising, media, and communications industry. Its Members include over 70 or Ireland’s leading national & international agencies advertising and communications agencies.