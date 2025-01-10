Boys+Girls Wins SSE Airtricity Account

Boys+Girls has won the creative account for SSE Airtricity following a competitive pitch which took place in Q4 of 2024.

In recent years, the energy company had worked with a number of Irish agencies including Javelin and more recently Edelman. The company has also worked with Core Sponsorship.

One of the biggest energy companies in the country, SSE Airtricity is owned by the UK listed company SSE which reported revenues of £12.49bn and profits of £2.24bn in 2024. SSE Airtricity’s profits for the period amounted to £94.5m (€112.96m).