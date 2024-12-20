AAI Toolkit Event to Address Trump’s Impact on Global and Irish Economies

With Donald Trump set to become President of the USA in January, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) will host a special breakfast event to discuss what impact the Trump administration have on the global, US and Irish economies.

On hand to discuss the uncertainties will be Jim Power and Chris Johns, two of Ireland’s leading economists who, between them, will deliver an engaging and thought-provoking session as they dive into the ripple effects of Trump’s policies on global markets.

The event is part of the AAI’s Toolkit series which is designed to help professionals navigate global trends impacting Irish industries. It will take place on February 4th in the offices of dentus on Haddington Road, Dublin at 9am.

Places are limited and registration is required. To register for this free event click HERE